North Columbus Elementary School teacher wins “One Class at a Time Grant”

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- This week’s “One Class at a Time” winner is no stranger to the spotlight for teaching excellence.

Gary DeLoach teaches fifth grade math at North Columbus Elementary School. He holds an Education Specialist degree.

Those who know him say Mr. DeLoach goes the extra mile to make his students successful.

He’s a previous “Golden Apple Winner” and also won “Teacher of the Year” in Muscogee County.

“Thank you for acknowledging my work and reminding me of why I’m here and serving my students,” said Mr. DeLoach.

Mr. DeLoach wins a $600 grant award sponsored by Zelmo’s Zip-In and the Pezold Family McDonalds.

