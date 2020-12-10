 

 

North Columbus Elementary School teacher wins “One Class at a Time Grant”

ONE CLASS AT A TIME

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- This week’s “One Class at a Time” winner is no stranger to the spotlight for teaching excellence.

Gary DeLoach teaches fifth grade math at North Columbus Elementary School. He holds an Education Specialist degree.

Those who know him say Mr. DeLoach goes the extra mile to make his students successful.

He’s a previous “Golden Apple Winner” and also won “Teacher of the Year” in Muscogee County.

“Thank you for acknowledging my work and reminding me of why I’m here and serving my students,” said Mr. DeLoach.

Mr. DeLoach wins a $600 grant award sponsored by Zelmo’s Zip-In and the Pezold Family McDonalds.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 40°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 70° 40°

Friday

69° / 51°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

70° / 53°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 70° 53°

Sunday

68° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 68° 47°

Monday

56° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 56° 37°

Tuesday

57° / 45°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 57° 45°

Wednesday

54° / 34°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories