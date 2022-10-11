Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-A classroom filled with eager kindergartners waiting for their story time is where we find our One Class At A Time winner.

Sitting down with a book in hand, Oveyana Gordon has a handful of students sitting around her waiting, waiting for their pre-lunch story. Gordon, a caring, kind and energetic teacher loves her job and her students.

“I’m blessed.” Said Gordon. “I’m really blessed”

Colleagues describe Gordon as a teacher who goes the extra mile when it comes to her students. She encourages them to do their best despite what they may be going through, building relationships that she hopes will last a lifetime.

“I don’t think I’m their kindergarten teacher.” Said Gordon. I’m their forever teacher so the relationship I build in kindergarten it goes on and on.”

Ms. Gordon plans to use the 600 dollar grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge towards classroom supplies.

