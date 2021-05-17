 

 

Northside High School teacher wins “One Class At A Time” grant.

ONE CLASS AT A TIME

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Her passion and dedication is what makes this weeks “One Class At A Time” winner special 

Christy Davidson, a 9-12 grade teacher at Northside High School, can be described as selfless. She not only thinks about her students but also others within her department. Davidson plans to share the grant with others in her department with hopes of buying more supplies for their students. 

Ms. Davidson says that this is a bright light on what has been a different and challenging year.

“It’s definitely been different, we have two students at home which we miss terribly… It’s not the same, we don’t get to touch them you know we don’t get to do the hands on things that we normally do but we try to include them in as much things as we can.” 

Ms. Davidson wins a $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-in.

If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 84° 63°

Tuesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 85° 63°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 86° 63°

Thursday

87° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 87° 61°

Friday

90° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 90° 64°

Saturday

90° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 65°

Sunday

93° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 93° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
71°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
8%
70°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
68°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories