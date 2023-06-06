COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Our final One Class At A Time winner for the 2022-2023 school year is a teacher known for her positive attitude and gentle spirit.

Inside the classroom filled with language arts posters and books we find Allison Miller, an English teacher at Calvary Christian School.

Miller is known for her positive attitude, often cheering her students on and encouraging them. She sets high expectations for her students which then allows them to set high expectations for themselves.

The classroom can be seen as a safe space for her students, a peaceful environment where students can be themselves and escape from whatever might be bothering them.

Miller has been teaching for 12 years and loves every part of her job.

“I love being at Calvary, I love being here because you know, we are a missional school and our first priority is to create disciples of Jesus.” Miller said.

Mrs. Miller plans to use the 600 dollar grant from McDonalds and Teen Challenge towards hands-on activities for the classroom.