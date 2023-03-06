COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A nurturing teacher with a gentle spirit is our One Class At A Time winner.

Carrie Abercrombie is a 1st grade teacher at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy here in Columbus. Known for her positive attitude and gentle sprint, Abercrombie sets her students up for success by providing the basic tools needed.

Abercrombie’s passion and care for her students doesn’t end when the school day is done — she often makes sure her students have basic necessities like coats and gloves.

Her unconditional love for her students makes her the perfect recipient for the One Class At A Time grant. Abercrombie says she plans to use the grant towards new books.

“Our classroom really needs some books that our students can read,” said Abercrombie. “We have some lower level students who need books that they can read on their level.”

Mrs. Abercrombie wins a 600 dollar grant from McDonalds and Teen Challenge.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.