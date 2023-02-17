Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-The joyful sound of students filled the air as we walked down the halls and into the music room at Veterans Memorial Middle School, this is where we find our first One Class At A Time winner for the spring 2023 semester.

Meet Olivia Foster, a joyful and charismatic choir teacher who spreads love through music. Foster enjoys teaching and her students, the objective each year is to prepare her students for success in music at the middle school level but also if they choose to pursue music in the years to come.

No stranger to the stage, Foster and her students are known for pulling off some of the best concerts that leave parents and students wanting more.

With completion of successful concerts here Columbus, Foster decided it was time to take it up a notch and challenge her students. The new challenge, a choir concert tour in Savannah later this spring.

“My top group is going to Savannah and this is going to help a lot of the cost.” said Foster, “Lodging, travel, just making sure every student can go regardless of the price.”

Mrs. Foster wins a 600 dollar grant from McDonalds and Teen Challenge, many of the proceeds will go towards the trip to Savannah.

