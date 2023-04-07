SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) —Inside the classroom filled with paint, paint brushes and molded projects we find our One Class At A Time winner.

Lori Chase is an art teacher at Smiths Station High School. She uses her passion for art and her creativity to inspire and encourage her students.

Chase finds joy in teaching all walks of life. From traditional classroom settings to self-contained special needs classes, she pours her heart into every student she meets.

Art supplies can be pricey and while many students pay a fee, this is still not enough. Chase often uses her own money to fund and replace supplies. The 600-dollar grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge will help with some of the cost and ease stress.

“We will buy art supplies and keep making art,” she said.

