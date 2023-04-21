COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teacher with a passion for reading is our One Class At A Time winner.

Meet Angela Williams, a 1st grade teacher from Lakewood Primary. Students love her gentle heart and positive attitude while parents love how she makes her students a priority. Investing in each and every one of her students, Williams provides the tools for success that her students can use during this school year and after.

The biggest goal for 1st grade is reading and this where her passion truly shines. Williams is overjoyed at how far her students come from the beginning to the end of the year. She’s even more excited that she gets to be apart of the process.

“First grade, I feel like is the best grade to see growth in reading because a lot of the kids come in as nonreaders or being able to read.” said Williams. “Then most of them leave being able to fluently read stories.”

Mrs. Williams wins a 600 dollar grant from McDonalds and Teen Challenge which will go towards classroom supplies. If you would like to nominate an outstanding teach click here.