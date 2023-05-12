Phenix City Al. (WRBL) – Inside the classroom filled with smiling little faces is where we find our One Class At A Time winner

Christy Bass is a kindergarten teacher at Phenix City Elementary School. Bass has been teaching kindergarten for the last two years but has been with the school district for about 6 years. Her expertise and knowledge of education allows her to connect with students during the most crucial stage of their educational career.

“Once they understand something or get something the lightbulb goes off and their little faces just light up,” said Bass.

Colleagues describe Bass as kind and compassionate, someone who goes above and beyond for her students. Like many teachers, Bass often uses her own money to provide supplies for her classroom. The $600 grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge will allow Bass to give a very special gift for her students.

“One thing I want to do is at the end of the year, provide each student with a book and write in it for them. They can take it home and keep it with them from now until whenever they graduate and have someone else write in it as they go along through the years,” said Bass. “This grant will be able to help me do that.”