SEALE, Ala. (WRBL) — A teacher who instills integrity, strength and courage into his students is our One Class At A Time winner.

Command Sergeant Major Darrin Jones is a hard-working JROTC teacher at Russell County High School. Jones is dedicated to his students and their success, gearing them up for challenges they may currently face but also challenges that they may face after high school.

Colleagues describe him as a mentor, someone they can look up to for strength during the hard times, giving them moral support whether in or outside of the classroom.

Jones says his biggest goal is to build students up to be positive influences within their communities.

“I like impacting our kids,” said Jones. “ Being a role model and watching them grow up throughout the years and go out there and be a good citizen in the community.”

Mr. Jones won a $600 grant from McDonalds and Teen Challenge that will be used for new physical fitness equipment.