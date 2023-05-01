Salem, Ala. (WRBL) — A teacher with a passion for reading is our One Class At A Time winner.

Meet Kristi Miller, a first-grade teacher at Wachoochee Elementary School. Miller loves education and teaching her students how to read. In fact, this is what she would call her main purpose.

“Reading and developing reading skills early on in the first grade and setting the tone for the love of reading, I think that’s what’s important,” said Miller.

In addition to daily reading assignments, Miller’s students also partake in reading tests to see exactly where they stand and where they need a little extra help.

“We do reading tests to see their growth,” Miller says, “They get so excited about it.”

A classroom favorite is the Junie B. Jones chapter books and Mrs. Miller plans to use the 600-dollar grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge to purchase more.