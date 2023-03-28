COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It was lunchtime when we arrived at Rigdon Road Elementary School as students gathered inside the cafeteria with their lunches next to their friends. Also inside the Cafeteria, we find our One Class At A Time winner, Minyon Scott.

Dr. Scott is a 4th grade teacher with 27 years of teaching experience and a heart of gold. Scott treats each student as her own and welcomes them with open arms. As a veteran teacher she understands the importance of communication with students and their parents.

Dr. Scott refuses to give up on her students and understands that some may struggle and need extra assistance. This grant will help with extra assignments that the student can take home.

“A lot of them struggle with basic facts,” said Scott. “ I would love for them to take home some things.”

Dr. Scott wins a 600 dollar grant from McDonalds and Teen Challenge which will go towards classroom supplies. If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher, click here.