COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The years between elementary school and high school can be rough for some but our One Class At A Time winner makes it better.

Natalie Mesidor is a teacher at Eddy Middle School. Her positive attitude, gentle spirit, and love for education makes her perfect for the award. Each student that enters her classroom can expect respect and empathy, and she makes it her mission to show love to each student.

“I love my students, even though may not feel like I do,” said Mesidor as she laughs.

“I just want to empower my students, so that they can be the best that they can be.”

Mrs. Mesidor wins a $600 grant from Teen Challenge and McDonald’s for classroom supplies. If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher click here.