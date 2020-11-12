Phenix City band teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ award

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)-People who know this week’s class at a time winner say he’s music to the ears– in more ways than one.

Larry Wells teaches band students at Central High in Phenix City. Those who know him say he does an outstanding job of teaching and mentoring his students.

Mr. Wells says he’s honored to receive the grant.

“I’m grateful for this award. It’s truly an honor to be recognized for doing something I love,” said Wells.

