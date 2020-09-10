Phenix City Learning Center teacher wins this week’s “One Class at a Time” grant

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama teacher who goes above and beyond for her students wins this week’s “One Class at a Time” grant.

Lauren Ehrhart teaches Pre-K at Phenix City Learning Center. Parents and colleagues know Ms. Ehrhart as kind and generous. She made care packages for her students and delivered them back when the pandemic first hit. Ms. Ehrhart works hard to make all her students feel loved.

“I don’t do this job for recognition or to be recognized. So it means the world to me and I love all of my kids and they are our family,” said Ehrhart.

Ms. Ehrhart wins a six-hundred dollar grant from Zelmo’s Zip In and Pezold Family McDonald’s.
