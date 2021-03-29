Phenix City teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ grant

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)-This week’s ‘One Class at a Time’ winner is being called a once-in-a-lifetime educator.

Meet Bailey Fortune. Parents say she continues to lead by example by showing all students education is the key to success. Ms. Fortune teaches 5th grade at Phenix City Virtual Learning Academy.

She says this grant will make it easier to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been so difficult this year with COVID and having to be at home and not have each other to lean on physically and mentally. This means so much. We are going to have a lot of fun,” said Fortune.

Thanks to Zelmo’s Zip In and Pezold Family McDonald’s, Ms. Fortune gets to purchase new school supplies with the $600 grant.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher for the One Class at a Time grant, click here.