Ellerslie, GA. (WRBL)-Wrapping up a lesson and preparing for lunch, we find our One Class At A Time winner Amanda Hines.

Hines, a first grade teacher at Pine Ridge Elementary School, has over 11 years of experience. Most would describe her as hardworking, gentle, kind, and ready to take on any challenge presented to her.

This year, Hines and her students have hit the ground running, tackling lessons and assignments that are both fun and educational. The main goal is to make sure every student that enters the classroom leaves with the tools they need to succeed.

Hines, believes that the main reason for teaching is to share her passion with others.

“My passion is teaching them to read” said Hines. “When they get that it just heals my heart.”

Hines plans to use the 600 dollar grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge towards classroom supplies.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher click here.