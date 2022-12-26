Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-A teacher passionate about drama and the arts is our One Class At A Time winner.

Hanna Reed is a drama teacher at Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts. Her drive for drama and passion for teaching makes her the best teacher. Reed’s ability to connect with her students allows her to build relationships and trust.

The 2022 fall semester has been busy with planning, executing projects and productions, any little help that Reed’s class can receive will be beneficial.

“We’re about to mount two productions, Romeo and Juliet and Legally Blonde, so we definitely need the money.”

Ms. Reed wins a $600 grant from McDonald’s and Teen Challenge, many of the proceeds will go towards classroom supplies.