 

 

Russell County teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ award

ONE CLASS AT A TIME
Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)- A Russell County High school teacher has been awarded a pair of classroom grants as part of News 3’s “One Class at a Time” campaign.

Mr. Darin Jones teaches ROTC at the high school.

Jones and his class win a pair of classroom grants totaling $600 from the campaign’s sponsors, Zelmo’s Zip In and Pezold Family McDonald’s.

“I am so humbled at the fact that someone would even nominate me for this opportunity,” Jones said. “Thank you for investing in the teachers in this community and the surrounding communities as well,” he said.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher for the One Class at a Time grant, it’s easy. You’ll find a special section, including an online nomination form under the Community tab, at WRBL.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

60° / 58°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 60° 58°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 76° 67°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 97% 72° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 43°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 39°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
61°

62°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
62°

62°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
62°

64°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
64°

64°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
64°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
63°

63°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
63°

62°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
62°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
62°

63°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

66°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
66°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
73°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories