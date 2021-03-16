Russell County teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ award

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)- A Russell County High school teacher has been awarded a pair of classroom grants as part of News 3’s “One Class at a Time” campaign.

Mr. Darin Jones teaches ROTC at the high school.

Jones and his class win a pair of classroom grants totaling $600 from the campaign’s sponsors, Zelmo’s Zip In and Pezold Family McDonald’s.

“I am so humbled at the fact that someone would even nominate me for this opportunity,” Jones said. “Thank you for investing in the teachers in this community and the surrounding communities as well,” he said.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher for the One Class at a Time grant, it’s easy. You’ll find a special section, including an online nomination form under the Community tab, at WRBL.com.