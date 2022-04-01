Phenix City, AL. (WRBL)-Through the halls of Sherwood Elementary School, we find 22 excited 5th graders in a single file line entering into their classroom just after picture day. They sit and await their lesson from who they describe as “the best teacher ever.”

Kimberly Howard is a 5th-grade teacher at Sherwood Elementary School in Phenix City, Alabama. Students and colleagues alike describe her as someone who loves education and has a heart of gold. Every day won’t be easy, especially with today’s pandemic challenges, but Howard often goes out of her way to make sure her students are ok.

A simple “How was your day” goes a long way for students and Mrs. Howard makes sure her students know how much she cares.

This year has been different from the last two; this is the first year that all students are back for in-person learning. Despite the challenges that have come and the adjustments they have made, Howard knows that there is no place she would rather be.

“It’s where I’m supposed to be,” said Howard in reference to her classroom. “I love being in the classroom with these kids.”

Mrs. Howard’s 5th graders love to read, so the $900 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip-In, and Wild Animal Safari will go towards new books.

If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher click here