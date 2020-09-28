Smiths Station native wins $600 ‘One Class at a Time’ grant

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL)-News 3 is proud to partner with our community sponsors Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip In to present our One Class at a Time winner.

East Smiths Station Elementary School teacher, Chloe Morro, wins the $600 grant for the week of September 21.

Parents say she’s a once-in-a-lifetime educator and continues to lead by example by showing all students education is the key to success.

“It’s truly an honor to receive this grant. It was such a shock, and I am so incredibly grateful for the recognition,” said Morro.

The Troy University graduate was born and raised in Smiths Station.

Thanks to Zelmo’s Zip In and Pezold Family McDonald’s, Mrs. Morro gets to purchase new school supplies with the $600 grant.

