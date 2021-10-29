‘Sometimes, it’s not always about the lesson’: Blanchard Elementary teacher wins ‘One Class At A Time’ grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Through the halls of Blanchard Elementary School is where we find our One Class At A Time winner.

Teresa Szabo is a second-grade teacher at Blanchard Elementary School. She is known not only for her warm and compassionate personality, but also for her unique teaching style. Szabo makes learning fun for her students by using a hands-on approach when it comes to activities. This approach allows her students to apply new skills to new opportunities.

Mrs. Szabo goes above and beyond to make sure her students have a wealth of opportunities while being treated with care and respect.

“The students in her class are treated to quiet smiles, gentle laughs, and continuous joy as they navigate the learning process.” said Monica Harris, Blanchard Elementary School teacher.

When asked about the best part of her job, Szabo stated that it’s not always about the lesson, but about being a positive support system.

“Sometimes it’s not always about the lesson, you know,” said Szabo. “It’s just about being there for them and giving them what they need and when they need it. That’s what I love most.”

Mrs. Szabo plans to use the $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In towards headphones for each student to use during class.

