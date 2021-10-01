South Columbus Elementary teacher wins ‘One Class At A Time’ grant

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – Through the busy halls of South Columbus Elementary School and into the lively classroom of first-graders, we find our One Class At A Time winner.

Amanda Joiner is a first-grade teacher at South Columbus Elementary School. She is known for her dedication to education, and to her students. Since joining the school in 2015, Ms. Joiner has excelled as a teacher while demonstrating just how passionately enthusiastic she is about education, along with how much she loves her students.

Ms. Joiner goes above and beyond each day while making it her mission to personalize the learning experience for each one of her students. She encourages them to do their best and she lets her students know that no matter what situation they may face, it does not define them nor does it dictate the quality of education they will receive in her classroom. Ms. Joiner wants her students to have fun, but to also have the best school experience possible.

Not only is she inspiring to her students, but also to her colleagues and administration.

“Her passion and love for her students inspires me to be a better leader,” said principal Jessie Jenkins. “and I am thankful for her at SCES.”

Ms. Joiner plans to use the $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In towards STEM projects as a part of the South Columbus Elementary School initiative.

