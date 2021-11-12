‘The best part is being able to watch them graduate…’ South Smiths Station teacher wins ‘One Class At A Time’ grant

SMITH STATION, Al. (WRBL) — Through the halls of South Smiths Station is where we find our One Class At A Time winner.

Ashely Money is a reading teacher at South Smiths Station Elementary School whose love for reading and her students shows through her teaching. She carefully plans assignments that will help her students understand while having fun during the process. This allows her to build positive relationships with her students, which she says is the best part of her job.

“The best part is being able to watch them graduate, play sports, just succeed, get scholarships and see the amazing things that they do.”

Ms. Money is excited to win the $600 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In. She plans on using the money towards a bigger classroom library and more books for read-aloud activities.