“This is going to help our students tremendously,” Dorothy Height teacher reacts to winning ‘One Class at a Time’ grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-Passion and dedication are just two of the many qualities that describe this week’s One Class at a Time winner.

Portia Norris is known for spreading positivity and leaving a lasting impression on her students. In fact, parents say Norris makes learning worthwhile.

Norris teaches fourth grade at Dorothy Height Elementary and says this $600 grant will go far.

“I feel like I can use this to further help with them especially virtually. So, this is going to help our students tremendously,” Norris said.

Norris wins a $600 grant from Pezold’s Family McDonalds and Zelmo’s Zip in.

If you know of a deserving teacher, nominate them on our website.