“This is what our students need,” Rainey McCullers teacher reacts to winning ‘One Class at a Time’ grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-This year’s first “One Class at a Time” award goes to a Rainey McCullers School of The Arts teacher.

Oliver Ellis teaches 8th grade at the Columbus school. His nominators say his contributions to his students have a lasting impact on their lives.

Ellis is known for his vibratious personality and unique teaching skills. The award is timely and kind especially during these hard times, Ellis said.

“I just want the parents to know how much I love their kids. And how much fun I have getting to be their teacher. This is kind of you to do. And this is what our students need in this Covid time,” said Ellis.

Ellis won a $600 grant from Zelmo’s Zip-In and Pezold’s Family McDonalds.

If you know of a deserving teacher, nominate them on our website.