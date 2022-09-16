Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-The first One Class At A Time winner for the 2022-2023 school year is a dedicated teacher who often goes above and beyond.

Down the halls of Waddell Elementary School we find Terry Tew, a kindergarten teacher with over 30 years of experience. Inside his classroom we find 20 eager and excited little ones ready to take on the day.

Colleagues describe him as gentle and kind, a positive role model for all and someone who goes above and beyond. Tew, often uses his own money for classroom projects and makes sure everyone has exactly what they need to succeed.

Tew has seen many students come and go but his passion and excitement for teaching remains.

“Everyday they come in with something new to tell you or see,” said Tew.

Mr. Tew plans to use the 600-dollar-grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Teen Challenge towards classroom supplies.

