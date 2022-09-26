Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Down the halls of Wesley Heights Elementary school we find Haley Craft, an enthusiastic and passionate 1st grade teacher.

Entering into her third year of teaching, Craft is a passionate teacher who loves to see her students smile as they achieve their goals. No matter how big or small, she is always cheering them on.

“I love seeing when they get that moment of like ah I got it” said Craft.

Going above and beyond is what she is known for, often using her own money for classroom preparations. While this year may be a little difficult, Craft credits her students for making her life a little better.

Mrs. Craft plans to use the 600 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Teen Challenge towards classroom supplies.

