Westview Elementary Pre-K Teacher recognized as One Class at a Time winner

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Pre-K Teacher Kadale Jenkins has been selected as this week’s One Class at a Time winner for his work at Westview Elementary and the Phenix City Early Learning Center.

Jenkins and his class win a pair of classroom grants totaling $600 from the project’s sponsors, Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip In.

“I wanted to take time out to thank Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip In and WRBL for making me one of the grant winners with One Class at a Time. My class, myself and my co-teacher really appreciate this gift from you all,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins has taught Pre-K for the past four years. This is is first year at Westview and the Phenix City Early Learning Center.

“After graduating high school, I wanted to be an electrician because of the money but when I got in college and started working for Columbus Parks and Recreation Community Schools Division, I changed my major to Early Childhood Care and Education. I want to be a male role model for every young boy and girl that I encounter, and I strive every day to be the best teacher I can be,” Jenkins added.

Jenkins is also involved in local athletics, coaching football and boys basketball at Shaw High School in Columbus.

“I coach travel basketball with my best friend Malcolm Meriwether. We started the Bi-City Hurricanes to get as many kids as we can in college. Basketball is fine but a degree will take you farther is what our organization is all about.”

Like other teachers across the Chattahoochee Valley, Jenkins has had to pivot in his approach to teaching as his students have had to shift to online learning in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Distance learning for me has been a new experience! I have my students/parents set up on the ClassTag app where I communicate with them every day. I email lesson plans on a weekly basis and I send videos of myself so the students can still see me. Google Meet has been another good outlet for me to connect,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins was nominated for “going above and beyond” to buy classroom items with his own money to make sure his student had the supplies they need to succeed.

He was quick to share the credit as he accepted the award.

“I would like to thank Christy Bass for being the best co-teacher any teacher could ever ask for, my mother Linda Jenkins for raising me the right way and always pushing me to be the best man I can be! And thanks to all the faculty and staff at Phenix City Early Learning Center. We are the best!” Jenkins said.

