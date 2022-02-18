Wynnton Arts Academy teacher is the first One Class At A Time recipient for spring 2022 semester.

Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Our first One Class At A Time winner for the 2022 spring semester is a teacher who always has a positive attitude and a larger-than-life heart.

Meet Jacquelyn Blackwell, a 4th and 5th grade special education teacher at Wynnton Arts Academy. Many of her colleagues describe her as a blessing to the school and appreciate her hard work and dedication.

In the classroom, Blackwell listens to her students and forms lessons that meet their educational needs and demands. This allows her students to become successful and allows them to grow all while creating a bond that will last a lifetime. This bond and watching her students grow is what she considers the best part of her job.

“It’s just getting to know the students and seeing their achievements, seeing their progress over the school year and things that they are doing individually as far as their individual progress,” said Blackwell.

Ms. Blackwell receives a 900 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip-In, and Wild Animal Safari which will go towards classroom supplies.

