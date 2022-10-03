Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-A second year teacher known for her caring heart is our third One Class At A Time winner for the 2022-2023 school year.

Kyndall Felfeli loves to teach and has a passion for education that shows with each lesson she plans. Thinking outside of the box is what makes the classroom so special, a mix of fun and also learning.

Teaching 20 kindergarteners may be a difficult task but Felfeli is up for the challenge and her patience and positive attitude makes her the perfect fit.

“I love them and I want them to be successful” Felfeli says as she wipes tears away “This is an emotional question today,” said Felfeli.

Colleagues describe her as a team player and deserving of the One Class At A Time award.

Mrs. Felfeli plans to use the 600 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Teen Challenge towards classroom supplies.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher click here.