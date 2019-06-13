Operation Drug Take Back

DRUG TAKE BACK EVENT

WRBL News 3, Piedmont Columbus Regional and the Columbus Health Department will team up on Thursday, April 25th to host a community prescription drug takeback event.

Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies will be on site from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot located in front of the Columbus Health Department, between 10th Ave. and Comer Ave., accepting expired and unused prescription drugs from citizens for safe and secure disposal.

In addition, representatives of Piedmont Columbus Regional will be accepting syringes and used needles and other so-called “sharps” for proper disposal.

Participants can register to win a medication drawer safe which will be given away at the end of the event.



The event will also help promote the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which will take place the following Saturday, April 27th. Georgia and Alabama law enforcement agencies will be participating, providing a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs at locations across both states.



To located a local collection site on the day of the 27th, click here.



According to the DEA, last fall Americans turned in nearly 460 tons (more than 900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,800 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 16 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in almost 11 million pounds—nearly 5,500 tons—of pills.



For more information on prescription drug abuse, go to:



www.DEA.gov

www.GetSmartAboutDrugs.com

www.JustThinkTwice.com