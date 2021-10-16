Our Kitchen: Apple Crisp

INGREDIENTS
Filling:
- Apples (use your favorites, we used Granny Smith and Honey Crisp)
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup brown sugar, firmly packed
- 1 ½ Tbsp cinnamon
- ⅛ tsp ground cloves
- 3 Tbsp flour
- Zip top bag
Topping:
- 1 ¼ cup flour
- ½ cup brown sugar, firmly packed
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup Old fashioned oats
- 1 ½ sticks butter, softened
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ⅛ tsp ground cloves
- ½ cup chopped walnuts (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 375F.
Filling:
- Peel and core the apples.
- Cut into bite sized pieces and place in zip top bag.
- Into the bag add: lemon juice, ½ cup granulated sugar, ¼ cup brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves, and 3 Tbsp of flour.
- Zip the bag and toss to coat the apples.
Topping:
- In a bowl, combine ¼ cup flour, ½ cup brown sugar, ¼ cup granulated sugar, oats, butter, cinnamon, cloves, and walnuts. Mix well and set aside.
Making the crisp:
- Butter a cast iron skillet and add the apples. Top with the crumble.
- Bake at 375F for 45 minutes.
- Great with ice cream!