Our Kitchen: Apple Crisp

INGREDIENTS

Filling:

  • Apples (use your favorites, we used Granny Smith and Honey Crisp)
  • 2 Tbsp lemon juice
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • ¼ cup brown sugar, firmly packed
  • 1 ½ Tbsp cinnamon
  • ⅛ tsp ground cloves
  • 3 Tbsp flour
  • Zip top bag

Topping:

  • 1 ¼ cup flour
  • ½ cup brown sugar, firmly packed
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup Old fashioned oats
  • 1 ½ sticks butter, softened
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ⅛ tsp ground cloves
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375F.

Filling:

  • Peel and core the apples.
  • Cut into bite sized pieces and place in zip top bag.
  • Into the bag add: lemon juice, ½ cup granulated sugar, ¼ cup brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves, and 3 Tbsp of flour.
  • Zip the bag and toss to coat the apples.

Topping:

  • In a bowl, combine ¼ cup flour, ½ cup brown sugar, ¼ cup granulated sugar, oats, butter, cinnamon, cloves, and walnuts. Mix well and set aside.

Making the crisp:

  • Butter a cast iron skillet and add the apples. Top with the crumble.
  • Bake at 375F for 45 minutes.
  • Great with ice cream!

