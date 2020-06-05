Our Kitchen: Aunt Mona’s Caramel Brownies

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 10 oz. bags of Kraft light caramel candies, unwrapped
- ½ cup of evaporated milk
- 1 pkg. German chocolate cake mix
- 1 Tbsp. Water
- One stick of salted butter, softened
- 1 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans ( optional)
- 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease and flour a 13X9 pan or baking dish.
- In a heavy sauce pan (or double boiler), combine caramels and evaporated milk. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until caramels are melted. Keep warm.
- In a large bowl, combine, the German chocolate cake mix, water, and butter.
- Stir with a fork until dough is crumbly but holds together. Add in half of the chopped nuts (optional).
- Press half of the dough into the prepared pan.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 6 minutes.
- Remove from oven.
- Sprinkle semi-sweet chocolate chips over the baked crust.
- Pour the caramel mixture over all.
- Sprinkle with remaining chopped nuts (optional).
- Drop pieces of remaining dough over the top.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes.
- Cool completely before cutting and serving.