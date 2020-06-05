Our Kitchen: Aunt Mona’s Caramel Brownies

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 10 oz. bags of Kraft light caramel candies, unwrapped
  • ½ cup of evaporated milk
  • 1 pkg. German chocolate cake mix
  • 1 Tbsp. Water
  • One stick of salted butter, softened
  • 1 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans ( optional)
  • 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Grease and flour a 13X9 pan or baking dish.
  3. In a heavy sauce pan (or double boiler), combine caramels and evaporated milk. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until caramels are melted.  Keep warm.
  4. In a large bowl, combine, the German chocolate cake mix, water, and butter. 
  5. Stir with a fork until dough is crumbly but holds  together. Add in half of the chopped nuts (optional).
  6. Press half of the dough into the prepared pan. 
  7. Bake at 350 degrees for 6 minutes.
  8. Remove from oven.
  9. Sprinkle semi-sweet chocolate chips over the baked crust.
  10. Pour the caramel mixture over all. 
  11. Sprinkle with remaining chopped nuts (optional).
  12. Drop pieces of remaining dough over the top.
  13. Bake for 15-20 minutes.
  14. Cool completely before cutting and serving.

