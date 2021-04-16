 

Our Kitchen: Aunt Mona’s Caramel Brownies

Our Kitchen
INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 9.5 oz package of Kraft caramel candies, unwrapped
  • ½ cup of evaporated milk
  • 1 box German chocolate cake mix
  • 1 Tbsp water (more if needed)
  • One stick of salted butter, softened
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)
  • ½ bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  2. Grease and flour a 13X9 baking dish.
  3. In a large bowl, combine the German chocolate cake mix, water, nuts, and butter until the mixture is crumbly but holds together. 
  4. Press half of the dough into the prepared pan and bake at 350°F for six minutes. 
  5. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the semi-sweet chocolate chips over the baked crust.
  6. In a double boiler (or heavy saucepan), melt the caramels and evaporated milk over low heat, stirring constantly.
  7. Once melted, pour the caramel on top of the chocolate chips and crust. Sprinkle with the remaining nuts. 
  8. Drop pieces of the remaining dough on top.
  9. Place back into the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes.
  10. Let this cool completely before cutting and serving.

