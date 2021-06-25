Our Kitchen: Aunt Mona’s Caramel Brownies

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 9.5 oz package of Kraft caramel candies, unwrapped
- ½ cup of evaporated milk
- 1 box German chocolate cake mix
- 1 Tbsp water (more if needed)
- One stick of salted butter, softened
- 1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)
- ½ bag semi-sweet chocolate chips
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Grease and flour a 13X9 baking dish.
- In a large bowl, combine the German chocolate cake mix, water, nuts, and butter until the mixture is crumbly but holds together.
- Press half of the dough into the prepared pan and bake at 350°F for six minutes.
- Remove from the oven and sprinkle the semi-sweet chocolate chips over the baked crust.
- In a double boiler (or heavy saucepan), melt the caramels and evaporated milk over low heat, stirring constantly.
- Once melted, pour the caramel on top of the chocolate chips and crust. Sprinkle with the remaining nuts.
- Drop pieces of the remaining dough on top.
- Place back into the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes.
- Let this cool completely before cutting and serving.