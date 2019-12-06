Our Kitchen: Baked Apple

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 Honey Crisp Apples
- Maple Syrup
- Butter
- A Couple of Cinnamon Sticks
- Walnuts
- Dried Cranberries
- Hint of Lemon Juice
- Brown Sugar
DIRECTIONS:
- Cut top of apple off, then core it out.
- Peel part of the top skin off of apples.
- Pour some lemon juice in bowl and coat outside edge of apples.
- Put brown sugar, walnuts, dried cranberries, cinnamon, syrup, and a pad of butter in bowl and mix.
- Put mix inside apple and have apples placed in bowl with a little bit of lemon juice around them.
- Put in preheated 350 degrees oven for about 30 minutes or until apples are soft and tender.
- Eat and enjoy!