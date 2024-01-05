Need an easy but hearty snack or appetizer? Wrapped in dough and baked crisp, this brings a fresh take on traditional jalapeno poppers. Easy to make and a joy to eat, whip some up for your next gathering.

Thanks to Billy’s Supermarket for our fresh ingredients and Daniel Appliance for our beautiful kitchen.

INGREDIENTS

Six small jalapenos (gloves optional)

Sharp cheddar cheese

Cream cheese

Crescent roll dough

Chopped pimentos

Mayonnaise

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375F. Halve and deseed the jalapenos. The seeds and the ribs hold the majority of the heat. You can wear gloves to make sure you don’t transfer the capsaicin to your eyes or face. Set aside for the filling.

Filling

Grate about half a block of the sharp cheddar cheese into a bowl. Add a half jar of pimentos, drained. Add about a tablespoon of mayonnaise. Add half a block of the cream cheese. Mix together all of the ingredients.

Assemble the Poppers