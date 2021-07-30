Our Kitchen: Baked Squash Fries

INGREDIENTS
- 2-3 summer squash
- 1 cup breadcrumbs (seasoned or non, panko breadcrumbs will provide a crispier coating)
- 1-2 Tbsp olive oil
- Cooking spray
- 1 cup parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- Pepper to taste
- ½ tsp parsley, dried
- 1 tsp oregano
- Zipped storage bag
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Cut off the necks and ends of the squash (you can save the necks for another side dish or for soup). Cut the remaining squash pieces into halves then cut those halves into thirds (you end up with six wedges per squash).
- In a zipped storage bag, add the olive oil and squash wedges. Toss until coated.
- In a bowl, combine the parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, oregano, garlic salt, parsley, and pepper.
- Add the dry ingredients into the bag and coat the wedges.
- For maximum crispness, elevate the squash when baking. Spray a cooling rack with cooking spray and place on top of a broiling pan. Place the squash wedges on the rack and bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
- This makes a great side dish or serve with ranch for a snack.