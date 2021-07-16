Our Kitchen: Baked Summer Squash Fries

INGREDIENTS
- 2-3 summer squash
- 1 cup breadcrumbs (seasoned or non, panko breadcrumbs will provide a crispier coating)
- 1-2 Tbsp olive oil
- Cooking spray
- 1 cup parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- Pepper to taste
- ½ tsp parsley, dried
- 1 tsp oregano
- Zipped storage bag
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Cut off the necks and ends of the squash (you can use the necks for another side dish). Cut the remaining squash pieces into halves then the halves into thirds (you end up with six wedges per squash).
- In a zipped storage bag, add the olive oil and the squash wedges. Toss until coated.
- In a bowl, combine the parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, oregano, garlic salt, parsley, and pepper.
- Add the dry ingredients into the bag and coat the wedges.
- For maximum crispness, elevate the squash by spraying a cooling rack with cooking spray and place on top of a broiling pan. Place the squash wedges on the rack and bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Makes a great side dish or a snack!