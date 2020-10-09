Our Kitchen: Banana Nut Muffin

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup, Sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon, Baking Soda
  • 2 teaspoons, Baking Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon, Salt
  • 1/2 cup, Chopped Nuts
  • 1/4 cup, Butter
  • 1 Egg
  • 1/4 teaspoon, Vanilla
  • 1 Cup, Bran Flakes
  • 1 1/2 cups, Flour
  • 3 Bananas
  • Cooking Spray

Directions:

  1. Add butter and sugar in a bowl, and soften. Add vanilla, an egg, and 3 bananas. Mix thoroughly.
  2. In another bowl, add flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Blend, then add to the first mixture.
  3. Add bran flakes, and chopped nuts to the mixture.
  4. Add cooking spray to the muffin tin. Add a spoonful of the mixture inside each part of the muffin tin about 2/3 of the way up. Once the muffin tins are filled, let them sit for about 15-20 minute before baking in a 350 Degrees Fahrenheit oven.
  5. Serve and enjoy!

