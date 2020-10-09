Our Kitchen: Banana Nut Muffin

INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup, Sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon, Baking Soda
- 2 teaspoons, Baking Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon, Salt
- 1/2 cup, Chopped Nuts
- 1/4 cup, Butter
- 1 Egg
- 1/4 teaspoon, Vanilla
- 1 Cup, Bran Flakes
- 1 1/2 cups, Flour
- 3 Bananas
- Cooking Spray
Directions:
- Add butter and sugar in a bowl, and soften. Add vanilla, an egg, and 3 bananas. Mix thoroughly.
- In another bowl, add flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Blend, then add to the first mixture.
- Add bran flakes, and chopped nuts to the mixture.
- Add cooking spray to the muffin tin. Add a spoonful of the mixture inside each part of the muffin tin about 2/3 of the way up. Once the muffin tins are filled, let them sit for about 15-20 minute before baking in a 350 Degrees Fahrenheit oven.
- Serve and enjoy!