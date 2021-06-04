 

 

Our Kitchen: Banana Nut Muffins

INGREDIENTS

  • ¼ cup butter (softened)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ¼ tsp vanilla
  • 1 egg
  • 3 bananas, over ripe
  • 1 ½ cups flour
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • 1 cup bran flakes cereal
  • ½ cup chopped nuts
  • Nonstick spray (or baking cups)
  • Two bowls (one for wet ingredients another for dry)

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Cream butter and sugar together in a bowl. Add vanilla, egg, and bananas. Mix well.
  3. In another bowl, whisk the dry ingredients together: flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Add to the first bowl and combine.
  4. Fold in the bran flakes and chopped nuts to the mixture.
  5. Spray the muffin tins with nonstick spray or use baking cups. Fill about 2/3 full (don’t overfill). Let them rest for about 15-20 minutes.
  6. Bake at 350°F for 15-20 minutes.

