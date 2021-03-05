Our Kitchen: Banana Nut Muffins

Ingredients
- ¼ cup butter (softened)
- 1 cup sugar
- ¼ tsp vanilla
- 1 egg
- 3 bananas, over ripe
- 1 ½ cups flour
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 cup bran flakes cereal
- ½ cup chopped nuts
- Nonstick spray (or baking cups)
- Two bowls (one for wet ingredients another for dry)
Directions
- Blend butter and sugar together in a bowl. Add vanilla, egg, and bananas. Mix well.
- In another bowl, whisk the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda together. Add dry ingredients to the first bowl and combine.
- Fold in the bran flakes and chopped nuts to the mixture.
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Spray the muffin tin with nonstick spray or use baking cups. Fill about 2/3 full (don’t overfill). Let them sit for about 15-20 minutes before baking.
- Bake at 350°F for 15-20 minutes.