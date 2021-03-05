 

Our Kitchen: Banana Nut Muffins

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup butter (softened)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ¼ tsp vanilla
  • 1 egg
  • 3 bananas, over ripe
  • 1 ½ cups flour
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • 1 cup bran flakes cereal
  • ½ cup chopped nuts
  • Nonstick spray (or baking cups)
  • Two bowls (one for wet ingredients another for dry)

Directions

  1. Blend butter and sugar together in a bowl. Add vanilla, egg, and bananas. Mix well.
  2. In another bowl, whisk the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda together. Add dry ingredients to the first bowl and combine.
  3. Fold in the bran flakes and chopped nuts to the mixture.
  4. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  5. Spray the muffin tin with nonstick spray or use baking cups. Fill about 2/3 full (don’t overfill). Let them sit for about 15-20 minutes before baking.
  6. Bake at 350°F for 15-20 minutes.

