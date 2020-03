INGREDIENTS:

16oz Egg Noodles

1.5-2lbs Ground Beef (can substitute Beef Tips, Shredded Beef, etc.)

16oz Mixed Vegetables/Mushrooms

6 cups Brown Gravy

4 oz Sour Cream

Salt and Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. Pre-cook egg noodles. In a pan, sautee ground beef until fully cooked. Drain. Place back in pan.

2. Heat, add vegetables/mushrooms and simmer. Add gravy and sour cream. Stir. Add S&P to taste. Pour over egg noodles and serve.