Our Kitchen: Bob’s Chicken and Rice

INGREDIENTS
- 1lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs (you can also use chicken breasts or tenders)
- Cooked rice (left over is an easy option)
- Mushrooms
- 1 Onion
- 2-3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 jar spaghetti sauce, your favorite brand
- Fresh Italian parsley
- Fresh chives
- ½ cup red wine
- 1-2 Tbs butter
- 1-2 Tbs Olive oil
DIRECTIONS
- Cut the chicken into bite size pieces.
- Heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat in a frying pan. When the butter has melted and the olive oil is hot, add the chicken to the pan and brown.
- Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onions are translucent.
- Add the mushrooms and cook for a few minutes.
- Add the wine and deglaze the pan.
- Pour in the spaghetti sauce and combine.
- Lastly, add the rice, parsley, and chives and stir.
- Plate and top with a little parsley.