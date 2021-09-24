Our Kitchen: Bob’s Chicken and Rice

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) - The Chambers County Schools Superintendent says the system, primarily elementary students, is experiencing a learning crisis in large part to COVID-19. The superintendent says an option some families need to consider is having their student repeat a grade level.

In his first year in office, Chambers County School Superintendent Casey Chambley stands firm on a campaign promise to be transparent with families, especially when the news is not good. Chambley says 2020 ACAP test scores are dismal. More than 70-percent of elementary students are failing to meet state testing standards. At some schools, it's closer to 80 and 90-percent. The complete results will be made public next week.