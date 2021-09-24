Our Kitchen: Bob’s Chicken and Rice

INGREDIENTS

  • 1lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs (you can also use chicken breasts or tenders)
  • Cooked rice (left over is an easy option)
  • Mushrooms
  • 1 Onion
  • 2-3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 jar spaghetti sauce, your favorite brand
  • Fresh Italian parsley
  • Fresh chives
  • ½ cup red wine
  • 1-2 Tbs butter
  • 1-2 Tbs Olive oil

DIRECTIONS

  1. Cut the chicken into bite size pieces.
  2. Heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat in a frying pan. When the butter has melted and the olive oil is hot, add the chicken to the pan and brown.
  3. Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onions are translucent.
  4. Add the mushrooms and cook for a few minutes.
  5. Add the wine and deglaze the pan.
  6. Pour in the spaghetti sauce and combine.
  7. Lastly, add the rice, parsley, and chives and stir.
  8. Plate and top with a little parsley.

