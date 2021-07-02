Our Kitchen: Bob’s Chicken and Rice

INGREDIENTS

1lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs (you can also use chicken breasts or tenders)

Cooked rice (left over is an easy option)

Mushrooms

1 Onion

2-3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 jar spaghetti sauce, your favorite brand

Fresh Italian parsley

Fresh chives

½ cup red wine

1-2 Tbs butter

Olive oil

DIRECTIONS

  1. Cut the chicken into bite size pieces.
  2. Heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat in a frying pan. When butter has melted and the olive oil is hot, add the chicken to the pan and brown.
  3. Next add the onion and garlic and cook until onions are translucent. Add mushrooms and brown for a few minutes. Add the wine and deglaze the pan.
  4. Pour in the spaghetti sauce and combine.
  5. Lastly, add the rice, parsley, and chives and stir together.
  6. Plate and top with a little parsley.

