Our Kitchen: Bob’s Chicken and Rice

INGREDIENTS
1lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs (you can also use chicken breasts or tenders)
Cooked rice (left over is an easy option)
Mushrooms
1 Onion
2-3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 jar spaghetti sauce, your favorite brand
Fresh Italian parsley
Fresh chives
½ cup red wine
1-2 Tbs butter
Olive oil
DIRECTIONS
- Cut the chicken into bite size pieces.
- Heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat in a frying pan. When butter has melted and the olive oil is hot, add the chicken to the pan and brown.
- Next add the onion and garlic and cook until onions are translucent. Add mushrooms and brown for a few minutes. Add the wine and deglaze the pan.
- Pour in the spaghetti sauce and combine.
- Lastly, add the rice, parsley, and chives and stir together.
- Plate and top with a little parsley.