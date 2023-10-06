Just in time for fall and football season, boiled peanuts are the perfect addition to your weekend football parties. This recipe takes a while but fresh boiled peanuts are worth the wait. You can personalize this recipe to your liking. Salty or not. Spicy or not. With or without meat. Use this a your starting point.
Thanks to Billy’s Supermarket for our fresh ingredients and Daniel Appliance for our beautiful kitchen.
INGREDIENTS
- Green peanuts
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Cajun seasoning
- Ham hocks, 3-4 lean (you can also use bacon or not – it’s up to you!)
- Water
DIRECTIONS
- In a large pot, heat about a tablespoon of olive oil.
- Once hot, add the ham hocks and brown. (You can skip this step if you don’t want to add meat.)
- Once browned, slowly add water. About a liter of water to start. You want enough to cover the peanuts. Depending on your pot size and the amount of peanuts, you may need more water.
- Add 1/4 cup of salt and cajun seasoning.
- Once the water is at a rolling boil, add the peanuts.
- Keep the pot at a low boil uncovered. You will need to keep the peanuts covered with water so you will need to check on them frequently.
- As the peanuts boil, periodically take one out and check for doneness. Some people like them with a snap, some like them softer.
- Once you have the desired consistency, drain the peanuts and serve.