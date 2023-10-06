Just in time for fall and football season, boiled peanuts are the perfect addition to your weekend football parties. This recipe takes a while but fresh boiled peanuts are worth the wait. You can personalize this recipe to your liking. Salty or not. Spicy or not. With or without meat. Use this a your starting point.

Thanks to Billy’s Supermarket for our fresh ingredients and Daniel Appliance for our beautiful kitchen.

INGREDIENTS

  • Green peanuts
  • Olive oil
  • Salt
  • Cajun seasoning
  • Ham hocks, 3-4 lean (you can also use bacon or not – it’s up to you!)
  • Water

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a large pot, heat about a tablespoon of olive oil.
  2. Once hot, add the ham hocks and brown. (You can skip this step if you don’t want to add meat.)
  3. Once browned, slowly add water. About a liter of water to start. You want enough to cover the peanuts. Depending on your pot size and the amount of peanuts, you may need more water.
  4. Add 1/4 cup of salt and cajun seasoning.
  5. Once the water is at a rolling boil, add the peanuts.
  6. Keep the pot at a low boil uncovered. You will need to keep the peanuts covered with water so you will need to check on them frequently.
  7. As the peanuts boil, periodically take one out and check for doneness. Some people like them with a snap, some like them softer.
  8. Once you have the desired consistency, drain the peanuts and serve.