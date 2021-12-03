 

Our Kitchen: Brie Puffs

INGREDIENTS

  • Puff pastry (frozen works great)
  • Brie cheese
  • Preserves (we used apricot and raspberry pepper)
  • Walnuts
  • Sliced almonds
  • Dried cranberries
  • Flour
  • Cooking spray

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 375F.
  2. Dust a cutting board with a little flour and lay out one of the puff pastry sheets.
  3. Cut the sheet into 12 squares.
  4. Cut the Brie into 12 chunks.
  5. Spray the muffin tins generously with cooking spray.
  6. Place a pastry square into the middle of each tin.
  7. Place a chunk of Brie into the center of each pastry.
  8. Next add a spoonful of the preserves on top of the cheese.
  9. Top the preserves with the nuts and cranberries (optional).
  10. Bake at 375F for 15-20 minutes.

