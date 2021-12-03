Our Kitchen: Brie Puffs

INGREDIENTS
- Puff pastry (frozen works great)
- Brie cheese
- Preserves (we used apricot and raspberry pepper)
- Walnuts
- Sliced almonds
- Dried cranberries
- Flour
- Cooking spray
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 375F.
- Dust a cutting board with a little flour and lay out one of the puff pastry sheets.
- Cut the sheet into 12 squares.
- Cut the Brie into 12 chunks.
- Spray the muffin tins generously with cooking spray.
- Place a pastry square into the middle of each tin.
- Place a chunk of Brie into the center of each pastry.
- Next add a spoonful of the preserves on top of the cheese.
- Top the preserves with the nuts and cranberries (optional).
- Bake at 375F for 15-20 minutes.