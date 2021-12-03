Our Kitchen: Brie Puffs

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) -- The man accused of killing a Sheffield Police officer and another man was in court Friday morning.

41-year-old Brian Lansing Martin was in Judge Coker's courtroom Friday morning where the prosecution laid out the evidence and called witnesses to the stand in their case against him. Court records show Martin faces 10 total charges: four for capital murder, two for attempted murder, two for shooting into an occupied building, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of corpse abuse.