INGREDIENTS

  • Broccoli florets, prewashed bag
  • Carrots, diced
  • Onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 Tbsp butter
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 2 cups half & half
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 oz extra sharp cheddar, grated

DIRECTIONS

  1. Rough chop the broccoli florets into bite-size pieces and set aside.
  2. In a deep saucepan, melt the butter.
  3. Sift the flour into the butter to make a roux. Stir until golden brown.
  4. Add the vegetable broth to the roux and stir.
  5. Add the onion, garlic, carrots, and broccoli. Let simmer for 20 minutes.
  6. Stir in 2 cups of half & half to the broccoli mixture.
  7. Next fold in most of the cheddar (hold a little for garnish).
  8. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  9. Pour into bowls and garnish with cheddar cheese.