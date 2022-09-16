- Broccoli florets, prewashed bag
- Carrots, diced
- Onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 Tbsp butter
- ¼ cup flour
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 2 cups half & half
- Salt
- Pepper
- 8 oz extra sharp cheddar, grated
DIRECTIONS
- Rough chop the broccoli florets into bite-size pieces and set aside.
- In a deep saucepan, melt the butter.
- Sift the flour into the butter to make a roux. Stir until golden brown.
- Add the vegetable broth to the roux and stir.
- Add the onion, garlic, carrots, and broccoli. Let simmer for 20 minutes.
- Stir in 2 cups of half & half to the broccoli mixture.
- Next fold in most of the cheddar (hold a little for garnish).
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour into bowls and garnish with cheddar cheese.